The Foundation for Edmonds School District, in partnership with Sound Credit Union, will hold a free budgeting for basics virtual workshop for community members Thursday, May 14.

Learn how to track spending, set financial goals and create a household budget.

The workshop can be accessed via https://zoom.us/join or by phone at 1-253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 842 9065 7100 and the password to access the meeting is 555562.

Spanish interpretation will be provided for those who need it.