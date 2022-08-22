Foundation for Edmonds School District launches On the Job Training Program for high schoolers

Do you own a business or work for one that is interested in supporting high schoolers to become job ready? Consider participating in the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s new pilot On the Job Training program, in partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Career Connected Learning Program.

This program will provide workforce development and on-the-job training program for seniors this fall. Eligible students could also receive a scholarship upon successful program completion.

Students will be placed with employers for a paid internship to help students build basic job skills and demonstrate soft skills such as attendance and punctuality.

Interested in becoming a job site host? Contact Deborah Brandi, executive director, at deb@foundationesd.org or 425-431-7260.