Foundation for Edmonds School District honors ‘Living Legends’

The Foundation for Edmonds School District reintroduced the Living Legend Award program honoring current or former district staff for their exceptional contributions to education in our community. Dr. Ted Neff, a Living Legend Award recipient in 1984, presented this year’s awards to Dr. Stephen Fink, James Sullivan and Linda Fitzgerald at the foundation’s annual Awards Ceremony.

James Sullivan, STEM/Technical Students Association Teacher at Brier Terrace Middle School, was recognized as an exceptional mentor to STEM/TSA students as well as an innovator in STEM education, helping to bring TSA clubs and high school credit STEM classes to Edmonds School District middle schools.

Stephen Fink, former Assistant Superintendent/Director of Special Services, was recognized as a powerful voice for equity and social justice, and for his influential leadership in developing state and national “best practices” for teacher and principal evaluation.

Linda Fitzgerald, former school counselor and teacher and Foundation for Edmonds School District Board Trustee, was recognized for her lifelong commitment to student success as a school counselor, and for her tireless work as a Foundation Board Trustee and Chair of the Scholarship Selection Committee.