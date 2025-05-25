Foundation for Edmonds School District: Free camps and free meals all summer 

The Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Summer Camp will take place from June 25-Aug. 21.

The camp features fun, hands-on learning activities, and a free lunch is available daily for all enrolled children throughout the summer.

Activities include:

– 30 minutes of free time

– A 30-minute mealtime

– One hour of physical activity

– A one-hour educational component

– Meals available for children ages 1-18

– Fun activities for students ages 5-18

Preregistration is not required for children to participate in the program; however, parents must complete a waiver before their child can attend.

The camp is open Monday-Thursday. There is no camp on Fridays or on July 4.

For more information, visit the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s website at www.foundationesd.org.