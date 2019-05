The Foundation for Edmonds School District has awarded more than $35,000 in 2019 Creative Classroom and Schoolwide Grants to 28 educators.

The grants will fund enrichment projects in all subject areas and across all grade levels at more than 15 schools. In addition, 23 schools received Celebrate Schools 5K funds, and districtwide grants were awarded to support career and college readiness, food assistance and academic enrichment programs.