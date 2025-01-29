Foundation for Edmonds School District awards $33K in grants to schools

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced it awarded $33,000 in grants to schools across the Edmonds School District. The funds were raised during the foundation’s 16th annual Monster Mad Dash 5K, uniting more than 1,300 participants and 38 teams — including students, teachers, families and community members — in a shared effort to support essential educational programs.

The event highlighted the spirit and collective generosity of the South Snohomish community, the organization said in a news release. As the school with the most participants, Lynndale Elementary was awarded $13,736. Sherwood Elementary followed with the second largest team, receiving $7,239. Hazelwood Elementary secured third place with a grant of $2,766. Each school will use the funds to create opportunities that support their students’ growth and success.

“The Lynndale Elementary community is very strong, and every year we look forward to participating in the annual Celebrate Schools 5K,” said Lynndale Elementary Office Manager Diane Grossenbacher. “For most of our participating years, we’ve had the honor of bringing home the coveted 3-foot-tall trophy to display in our school office, alongside the generous funding this event provides.”

“With past 5K grant money, we’ve been able to offer after-school classes, create in-school clubs, organize assemblies, provide playground equipment, and fund field trips,” Grossenbacher said. “These efforts focus on key areas such as academic enrichment, STEM learning, and health and wellness. Thank you to the Foundation for Edmonds School District for providing this amazing opportunity for our school. We’re already looking forward to the next 5K.”

The grants support a broad spectrum of student and family focused programs, fostering a well-rounded and inclusive education for all students. “The Monster Mad Dash reflects the incredible strength of our community,” said Foundation of Edmonds School District Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “The funds raised and the grants awarded demonstrate how, together, we are making a difference in the lives of students throughout the district.”

Visit the Foundation for Edmonds School District website for more information and ways to get involved.