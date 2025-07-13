Foundation for Edmonds School District awards $250K in postsecondary scholarships

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has awarded $250,000 in postsecondary scholarships to 84 graduating seniors from Edmonds Heights K-12 and Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace and Scriber Lake High Schools. In all, 103 donor-funded scholarships were awarded in 2025 to students pursuing vocational, two- and four-year certificates or degrees next fall.

This year’s winner of the $10,000 Innovation Scholarship is Amitha Thomas. In her junior year, Thomas started the Science National Honors Society to create an inclusive environment where people of different backgrounds can share their love for STEM. She has participated in both the National Honors Society and the Science National Honors Society to advocate for more student participation in STEM. In her free time, she has helped tutor children, volunteered as a camp counselor for STEM camp, alongside supporting the Science Olympiad as a judge and supervisor. Thomas will attend the University of Washington, where she will study biomedical engineering with the hope of researching cancer treatments that can be made widely available to the public.

The 2025 recipients of the Hazel and Morris Miller Memorial Scholarships ($2,500-$5,000) are: Aaminah Syed, Alexander Vantov, Jacob Lindstrom, Shifa Hanchinamani, Grace Shwaiki, Jocelyn De La Torre, Kasey Fleiger-Holmes, Katherine Lombard, Zahara Aikins, Ahna Elsberry, Ellery Garrett, Anaja Senebouttarath and Ohanna Jimenez.

In partnership with the Lynnwood Rotary Club Foundation, 12 students will receive the Martha Lake Community/Lynnwood Rotary Club scholarship, ranging from $2,500-$5,000. Stacy Lee is the recipient of the Bernie Sigler Memorial Scholarship. In partnership with the Hubbard Family Foundation, 10 students will receive the Hubbard Family Foundation scholarship for $2,000.

Claire August is this year’s recipient of the $5,000 Bumgarner Family Trust Scholarship. Grace Le is the recipient of this year’s $5,000 William Anderson III Memorial Scholarship. Lilia Pearson Maas will receive the $4,000 Keith Ewing Memorial Scholarship. In partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Athlete Scholars program, 16 students received a Scholar-Athlete Award ranging from $1,000-$3,000.

“Well done, Class of 2025! We are so proud of their hard work and dedication,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “We are excited for the incredible things they will do in our community. We are thankful for the families and donors who make these scholarships possible and who allow us to continue making educational dreams come true.”

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District here.