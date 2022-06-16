Foundation for Edmonds School District awards $164,700 in postsecondary scholarships for 2022

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has awarded $164,700 in postsecondary scholarships to 59 graduating seniors from Edmonds Heights K-12, Edmonds Woodway High School, Lynnwood High School, Meadowdale High School, and Mountlake Terrace Highschool. In all, 76 donor-funded scholarships were awarded to students pursuing vocational, two- and four-year certificates or degrees next fall, the largest number of scholarships provided by the foundation to date.

The 2022 recipients of the $5,000 Hazel and Morris Miller Memorial Scholarships are: Ruby Hamlyn, Aurysia Ko, Finn Paynich, Carter Wood, Yvone King’Aru, Saley Keita, Matthew Ruiz, Maria Janoo, Alfredo Cordova Herrera, Yokasta Rios Jimenez, Ammar Mustafa.

Josephine MacGowan is this year’s recipient of the $6,000 Bumgarner Family Trust Scholarship. The $5,000 in-state scholarship, renewable for four years, has been awarded to Kevin Gonzalez. Ritika Khanal is this year’s recipient of the $4,000 Gaynelle Burdette Derr Memorial Scholarship and Meiri Asfha will receive the $4,000 Keith Ewing Memorial Scholarship. In partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Athlete Scholars program, 16 students received a scholar-athlete award ranging from $1,000-$3,000.

This year’s awards include several new scholarships, some in memoriam of beloved family members and Edmonds School District staff. Angie Chavez-Rojas and Alex Rust will each receive the $750 Emily Hood Memorial Scholarship. Ruby Hamlyn will receive the $2,000 Edmonds Opportunity scholarship. Mia Elsberry will receive the $2,500 four-year renewable Innovation Scholarship. George Quintans and Alec Rust will receive the Alfi Family Scholarship and Alex Rapelje will receive the Mike Hanchett Memorial Scholarship.