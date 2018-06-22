Foundation for Edmonds School District awards $153,000 in scholarships

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Friday that it has awarded over $153,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors in the Edmonds School District.

The foundation’s growing scholarship program awarded five new scholarships: Lynnwood High School Class of ’88; In-State; Entry; Bumgarner Family; and Gaynelle Derr Memorial. In addition, the foundation partnered with the Edmonds School District’s Athletic Scholars program and together made 17 athletic scholarship awards.

Gaynelle Derr was an Edmonds School District teacher who passed away, and the scholarship was established by her family and friends in her loving memory. The Bumgarner Family Scholarship was established by retired chemistry and physics instructor Kenneth Bumgarner.

The Foundation has received generous funding from The Hazel Miller Foundation and district alumni. Included in this year’s awards were two $5,000 and 11 $2,000 Hazel & Morris Miller Scholarships, seven $1,000 continuing Hazel Miller Scholarships, one Lenovo Thinkpad and various alumni scholarships. Awards were presented at each of the district’s high school awards night ceremonies. Scholarship recipients were:

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Angel Garcia Entry Scholarship ($5,000) and Michelson Family ($1,000)

Edmonds Heights K-12

Zehraa Al-Hamad Hazel Miller Memorial ($2,000)

Alijah Benbrook Hazel Miller Memorial ($2,000)

Frances Monahan McIntosh Family ($1,500)

Edmonds-Woodway High

Kyle Bainbridge General Music ($1,000)

Julia Ball Manu Sood Memorial ($1,000)

Jorgia Barker Ron Fraser Memorial ($1,000)

Salihou Fatty ESD Scholar Athlete ($3,000)

Hannah Hicks ESD Scholar Athlete ($2,000)

Edward Kim Eda Harless Memorial ($1,000)

Tyler McAtee ESD Scholar Athlete ($2,500)

Yukino Parle ESD Scholar Athlete ($1,500)

Heather Reynolds Hazel Miller Memorial ($2,000)

Zachariah Rothschiller General Music ($1,000)

Generous Yeh Hazel Miller Memorial ($2,000)

Lynnwood High

Marian Basulto Lynnwood High School Retirees ($1,000)

Sea Choi League of Women Voters ($500) and LHS Class of ’88 ($600)

Rofaiel Dawood Hazel and Morris Miller Memorial ($5.000)

Abigail Douglas ESD Scholar Athlete ($3,500) and Don Fitzgerald Memorial ($1,000)

Hanibal Ghebrehiwet General ($1,000)

Joanna Gomez McIntosh Family ($1,500)

Gabriela Guedea Hazel Miller Memorial ($2,000)

Brayam Juarez-Ramirez ESD Scholar Athlete ($1,500)

Michael Kilgore ESD Scholar Athlete ($1,000)

Venecia Lucio NOW ($2,000) and Fred Donadel Memorial ($1,500)

Beneyam Mesele Hazel Miller Memorial ($2,000)

Victoria Ruisla General Music ($1,000)

Meghan Spears ESD Scholar Athlete ($2,500)

Tuan Thai Manchester Family ($1,250) and Lenovo Computer ($1,500)

Brooke Thompson ESD Scholar Athlete ($2,500)

Kanu Vasdev General Music ($1,000)

Meadowdale High

Kendyl Anderson ESD Scholar Athlete ($3,000)

Kiara Dailer ESD Scholar Athlete ($1,000) and General Music ($1,000)

Matthew Johnson ESD Scholar Athlete ($3,500)

Tanner Angel McIntosh Family ($1,500)

Olivia Gluth Manchester Family ($1,250)

Chance Gompert Hazel Miller Memorial ($2,000) and Caldart Memorial ($1,000)

Michelle Pham Hazel Miller Memorial ($2,000)

Natalie Rand Hazel and Morris Miller Memorial ($5,000)

Ethan Sargent General Music ($1,000)

Will Schafer ESD Scholar Athlete ($2,000)

Mountlake Terrace High

Alicia Barrette McIntosh Family ($1,500) and MTESA ($750)

Zachery Brown General Music ($1,000)

Gabrielle Clark MTESA ($1,500)

Candice Disney In-State ($5,000)

Joshua Ernst MTESA ($750)

Samantha Garcia Perez Hawks Helping Hawks ($2,000) and MTESA ($1,500)

Samra Gebrehiwot MTESA ($1,500)

Hannah Gibson ESD Scholar Athlete ($2500) and Eda Harless Memorial ($1,000)

Brendan Hayes Scott Copan and Bob Bauer Memorial ($1,000)

Alejandra Hernandez ELL First Generation ($250)

Mallory Kellum Keith Ewing Memorial ($4,000)

Amanda Le MTESA ($750)

Sandra Lopez Gaynelle Derr Memorial ($2,500) and Derr Second Year ($1,500)

Katrina Ness MTESA ($1,500)

Trinh Nguyen Hazel Miller Memorial ($2,000)

Vivian Nowka-Keane Gordon McLaughlin ($1,000)

Jacob Peters ESD Scholar Athlete ($1,000)

Trang Minh Phan Bumgarner Family ($5,000) and Hawks Helping Hawks ($2,000)

Ethan Pyke General Music ($1,000)

Eliza Sandoval Cheeseburger Babies Community Service ($500)

Salma Saritama ELL First Generation ($250)

Eugene Seubert Hazel Miller Memorial ($2,000)

Neil Wiborg In-State ($5,000) and MTESA ($750)

Kendall Yackley ESD Scholar Athlete ($2,000)

Jasmine Zenk ESD Scholar Athlete ($1,500)

Scriber Lake High

Madison Aguilar Barbara Escandon Future Teacher ($1,000) and Dr. Nick Brossoit ($1,000)

Julianne Hess Hazel Miller Memorial ($2,000)

District Alumni

Bryson Bruno (MTHS ’16) Univ. of Washington Hazel Miller Continuing ($1,000)

AsiaLee Donnelly (MTHS ’16) Univ. of Washington Hazel Miller Continuing ($1,000)

Haeley Johnston (MTHS ’16) Washington State Univ. Hazel Miller Continuing ($1,000)

Kevin Keogh (EHK12 ’15) Seattle Pacific Hazel Miller Continuing ($1,000)

Kevin Mendez (MHS ’16) Univ. of Washington Hazel Miller Continuing ($1,000)

Selina Nguyen (LHS ’15) Univ. of Washington Hazel Miller Continuing ($1,000)

Fiona Rand (MHS ’17) Univ. of Washington Hazel Miller Continuing ($1,000)

“We are proud to support our students in their higher education efforts, and to change their lives,” said Foundation Executive Director Deb Anderson. “Our mission has been to partner with the district in support of student learning, and to maximize the personal, creative and academic potential so that each student is career and college ready.”