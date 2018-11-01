Foster grandparents sought in Snohomish, King counties

Homage Senior Services’ Foster Grandparents Program serves children in King and Snohomish counties by pairing individuals 55 years of age or older with children for one-on-one mentoring, nurturing and support at community locations.

The program is seeking additional individuals in Snohomish and King County who would be interested in becoming foster grandparents. To participate, individuals need to be 55 or older, be able to volunteer 15 hours a week and be low-income.

The program is funded through a federal grant based out of the Senior Corps Program of the Corporation for National and Community Service. The Foster Grandparent program was piloted on Aug. 28, 1965 to encourage low-income older adults to participate in community service. Since the program began, more than one million foster grandparents have mentored millions of children in all 50 states.

According to an announcement from Lynnwood-based Homage, the foster grandparents make a significant positive difference in the lives of these children. Qualifying low-income volunteers receive a small tax-free stipend, receive pre-service and monthly training sessions, and transportation reimbursement.

Additional information about the program can be found at www.homage.org/social-services/caregiver-programs/foster-grandparent-program/

Individuals interested in applying can contact Adelheid Arbogast at Homage Senior Services at 425-514-3188.