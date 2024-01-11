Fortuna Law hosting donation drive to benefit Lynnwood Hygiene Center, Afghan refugees

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15, Edmonds-based Fortuna Law PLLC is sponsoring a joint donation drive to benefit the Jean Kim Foundation’s Hygiene Center in Lynnwood and recently resettled Afghan refugees supported by the Islamic Center of Mukilteo.
Items most useful to clients of the hygiene center are:
Clothing:
25 packs of men’s boxers and boxer briefs, sizes: S, M, L, XL
15 packs of women’s underwear, assorted sizes
25 long underwear sets ideal for men and women, assorted sizes.
25 hooded sweatshirts, unisex, M, L, XL
20 warm weather boots or shoes:
Men: sizes 9, 10, 11
Women: sizes 7, 8, 9
Pairs of warm winter socks for men and women
30 winter hats
20 pairs of men’s jeans; size 32 waist, 30 length, 34 waist. 30 length
Cold Weather Supplies:
5 boxes of hand warmers
5 boxes of toe warmers
20 blankets that combine into sleeping bags
30 pair both women/men’s warm winter gloves
10 umbrellas
15 backpacks
Hygiene Products:
50 large or family-sized bottles of shampoo and conditioners
50 large-sized bottles of body wash
Treats:
Packaged hot chocolate that can be heated up in the microwave
Coffee is also a rare treat for clients of the Hygiene Center
Items most useful to the recently resettled Afghan refugees are:
Warm winter coats, assorted sizes, all ages and genders
Assorted household items
Drop off donations at:
Fortuna Law PLLC
144 Railroad Ave., Ste. 202,
Edmonds
If you are unable to bring items to Fortuna Law PLLC’s office in Edmonds between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, you can directly drop off donations at these addresses:
Jean Kim Foundation
19726 64th Ave. W.
Lynnwood
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: Sandra Mears, sandramears@jeankimfoundation.org
Islamic Center of Mukilteo
4804 84th St. S.W.,
Mukilteo
Hours: Please contact to determine drop-off hours
Contact: Riaz Khan, mukilteoleader@gmail.com
