Fortuna Law hosting donation drive to benefit Lynnwood Hygiene Center, Afghan refugees

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15, Edmonds-based Fortuna Law PLLC is sponsoring a joint donation drive to benefit the Jean Kim Foundation’s Hygiene Center in Lynnwood and recently resettled Afghan refugees supported by the Islamic Center of Mukilteo.

Items most useful to clients of the hygiene center are:

Clothing:

25 packs of men’s boxers and boxer briefs, sizes: S, M, L, XL

15 packs of women’s underwear, assorted sizes

25 long underwear sets ideal for men and women, assorted sizes.

25 hooded sweatshirts, unisex, M, L, XL

20 warm weather boots or shoes:

Men: sizes 9, 10, 11

Women: sizes 7, 8, 9

Pairs of warm winter socks for men and women

30 winter hats

20 pairs of men’s jeans; size 32 waist, 30 length, 34 waist. 30 length

Cold Weather Supplies:

5 boxes of hand warmers

5 boxes of toe warmers

20 blankets that combine into sleeping bags

30 pair both women/men’s warm winter gloves

10 umbrellas

15 backpacks

Hygiene Products:

50 large or family-sized bottles of shampoo and conditioners

50 large-sized bottles of body wash

Treats:

Packaged hot chocolate that can be heated up in the microwave

Coffee is also a rare treat for clients of the Hygiene Center

Items most useful to the recently resettled Afghan refugees are:

Warm winter coats, assorted sizes, all ages and genders

Assorted household items

Drop off donations at:

Fortuna Law PLLC

144 Railroad Ave., Ste. 202,

Edmonds

If you are unable to bring items to Fortuna Law PLLC’s office in Edmonds between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, you can directly drop off donations at these addresses:

Jean Kim Foundation

19726 64th Ave. W.

Lynnwood

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: Sandra Mears, sandramears@jeankimfoundation.org

Islamic Center of Mukilteo

4804 84th St. S.W.,

Mukilteo

Hours: Please contact to determine drop-off hours

Contact: Riaz Khan, mukilteoleader@gmail.com