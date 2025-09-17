Former sheriff and wife launch new nonprofit to empower struggling youth in Snohomish County

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Former Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney and his wife, Jill, have announced the creation of the Lead The Way Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing leadership, encouragement and direction to local youth ages 13 to 17.

The initiative draws inspiration from a similar program Adam Fortney launched during his tenure as sheriff from 2020 to 2023.

“Too many young people in our community are struggling, feeling lost, unheard or stuck. We believe every teen deserves to be seen, supported, mentored and given the tools to lead a better life,” Fortney said.

The foundation’s first program begins Wednesday, Oct. 8, and will offer a free eight-week session focused on leadership development, resilience and self-worth. Classes will be held weekly from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sno-Isle TECH Skills Center, 9001 Airport Road in Everett.

Sessions will feature interactive classes, guest speakers and personal stories on topics such as leadership and accountability, building resiliency, navigating social media pressures, making life decisions, finding hope through hardship and understanding that mistakes do not define a person.

“Our goal is to meet teens where they are—with compassion, honesty and guidance. This isn’t a lecture series. It’s a chance to connect, grow and lead together,” Jill Fortney said.

The program is open to Snohomish County residents ages 13 to 17 with limited exceptions. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged.

Contact: Adam and Jill Fortney at leadthewayfoundation25@gmail.com.