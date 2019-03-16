Former Roger’s Market Place building to be demolished Monday

The Roger’s Market Place building is scheduled to be demolished Monday morning.

The City of Mountlake Terrace Community and Economic Development Department said Friday it will be issuing permits for demolition of the building, located on 56th Avenue West.

Fruhling Inc. expects to be onsite by 7 a.m. Monday, March 18 to begin preparations for the demolition, which is set to occur around 9:30 a.m. The demolition will include the 24,880-square-foot concrete masonry building, footings and slab and 2,710 square foot mezzanine structure.

The city said it has standards in place for erosion and sedimentation control and haul routes that will be used for debris removal from the site.

A Fruhling spokesman said that work to remove debris is expected to take approximately three weeks.

Traffic control will be in place during removal of aging utilities in the curb line on the north side of 232nd St. S.W. between 56th and 57th Avenues.

Once the building is razed, Sound Transit plans to pave the lot and re-stripe it for use as an interim parking lot, replacing the 220 spaces lost when the current surface parking lot at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center is turned into a construction staging area.

Eventually, Sound Transit will build a temporary parking lot on 59th Avenue West — adjacent to the current transit center — which will replace the displaced surface parking stalls unavailable during light rail construction and will also include a temporary bus loop. Sound Transit officials told the Mountlake Terrace City Council in mid-January they were still working to purchase properties on 59th Place West. Once that lot is ready, Sound Transit will no longer use the Roger’s site.