Former MTHS student sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for rapes

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Paul Thompson Thursday sentenced former Mountlake Terrace High School student Cole Krause to 17 1/2 years in prison and lifetime probation for four counts of felony rape.

Krause, 24, was convicted March 15 on three counts of third-degree rape and one count of second-degree rape. Third-degree rape means the victim clearly expressed a lack of consent, and second-degree rape means the victim was incapacitated and incapable of giving consent.

Krause, who also played on the MTHS football team, was found guilty of raping three teen girls in four incidents that occurred between January and October 2016. In the first incident — in January 2016 — the then-17-year-old Krause was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl after school in a Mountlake Terrace High School hallway alcove. After the incident was reported, Krause was expelled from the MTHS campus.

In the second incident, which occurred in September 2016, Krause was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at his home.