Former MTHS student removed from school after releasing snake in classroom

A former Mountlake Terrace High School student was removed from the school campus Tuesday after he released a garter snake into a classroom, Mountlake Terrace police said.

The juvenile student “showed up on campus and dropped a snake off in a classroom, then left,” Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Mike Haynes said. “He was located nearby and formally trespassed from the campus.”

No charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor regarding the incident, Haynes said.

In a letter sent via email to parents Tuesday, MTHS principal Greg Schellenberg said that “students in the classroom were able to guide the snake outside from the back door of the classroom.

“I want to thank the students and staff in the classroom who dealt with the situation as calmly as possible,” Schellenberg added.