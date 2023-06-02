Former Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Scott Smith dies

Former Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Scott Smith died earlier this week at the age of 66.

Smith served for 28 years as a police officer for Mountlake Terrace. He began his career at Mountlake Terrace in 1980, moving up the ranks and eventually being appointed as chief in March 2000.

Smith was a graduate of the FBI National Academy. While he was chief at Mountlake Terrace, he served on the executive board of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. He resigned as Mountlake Terrace police chief on Dec. 31, 2007 to take a job as chief of the Tulalip Police Department, where he served until July of 2008.

A celebration of life is planned but has not yet been scheduled.