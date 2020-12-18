Former MLT finance director Sonja Springer retiring after long public service career

Former City of Mountlake Terrace Finance Director Sonja Springer, who left the city in 2014 to work for the City of Lynnwood, has retired after a 37-year career in government finance.

Springer worked in Mountlake Terrace 2000 to 2014. She began her career in 1983 as an accountant for the City of Seattle, ending it as budget manager for Seattle City Light. For the last five years, Springer has been working as Lynnwood’s director of administrative services/finance director.

Speaking during the Lynnwood City Council’s Dec. 14 business meeting, Springer compared her career to the story about Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Springer compared working for the City of Seattle to working for a large corporation, which she said was too big. Looking for a new challenge after working in Mountlake Terrace for 14 years, Springer found a job that felt just right in Lynnwood.

Under Springer’s leadership, the city received exceptional accounting and budget services. She was also a mentor to many department personnel and city leaders.

Springer thanked her father, who recognized her early interest in math and encouraged her to study accounting.

“I took my first accounting class in 10th grade and I fell in love,” she said. ”I knew I wanted to be a CPA.”

Springer will officially retire Dec. 28.

— By Cody Sexton