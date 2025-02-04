Former Mavs’ player Julie Reuble named Meadowdale head softball coach

Meadowdale High School alum Julia Reuble has been named the new head coach for the Mavericks’ softball team.

Reuble takes over for longtime Mavs’ coach Dennis Hopkins, who retired last spring after 16 years at the helm of the Meadowdale softball program. Reuble played four seasons of Mavs’ softball under Hopkins and was a member of the 2016 Mavs’ team that won the 3A state championship.

After her 2016 graduation from Meadowdale, Reuble went on to play collegiate softball at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

“Julia returns to MHS with a strong softball background and understanding of what it takes to compete at a high level,” said Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire in a news release. “Reuble’s passion for the sport has led to numerous coaching opportunities — helping run softball camps at CWU, coaching with the Cascade select softball program and as a hitting instructor for EL1 (a national softball training academy).”

Reuble’s investment into students in the area goes beyond softball, McGuire said. “A substitute teacher in the Edmonds School District, she believes that ‘coaching and teaching go hand-in-hand’ and is excited to give back to the game she loves and to help motivate and teach a new generation of softball players.”

Reuble and her 2025 Mavericks’ softball squad begin the season on Monday, March 17, with a road game against the Juanita Rebels. The team’s first home action will be on Friday, March 21, against Lake Stevens.





