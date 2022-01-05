Former Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough dies at 70

Former City of Lynnwood Mayor Don Gough died Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the age of 70, according to Mayor Christine Frizzell.

Gough served two terms as mayor from 2005-2013. Prior to that, he was on the Lynnwood City Council for 10 years from 1995-2005. He was succeeded by former Mayor Nicola Smith.

Gough was elected the first council president and mayor pro-tem during 2000-2001. He served five years on the finance committee and was its chair for 2003-2004. He also served two years on the public safety committee. Gough was a past liaison to the Fire, Police, Community Development, Library and Parks departments. He was the Medic 7 representative for six years and SnoCom (911) representative/alternate for nine years.

During its Jan. 4 work session, council members spoke about Gough’s time leading Lynnwood and expressed condolences to his family. Newly elected Councilmember Shirley Sutton said Gough was a friend and dedicated civil servant.

“He has done so much for this community,” she said. “I’m sorry that this has happened at this time. We really need to have him here.”

Last year, Gough campaigned for the council’s Position 2 seat. Councilmember Patrick Decker – whom Gough faced off against during the August 2021 primary election – said the two often disagreed on issues, but were always able to remain professional.

“He will be missed in this community,” Decker said.

Council President George Hurst praised Gough’s leadership during the 2008 recession.

“This city survived and that’s his legacy,” he said.

Council Vice President Jim Smith previously served on the council alongside Gough and said he would remember the humorous part of Gough’s personality many did not get to see.

“He served our city, and those that serve our city for as long as he did, deserve our respect,” Smith said.

–By Cody Sexton