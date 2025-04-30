Former gas station says ‘tanks for the memories’

The former Union 76 gas station at 23206 56th Ave. W. is being dug up to have its fuel storage tanks removed.

The now-defunct gas station/convenience store on the northeast corner of West Plaza Marketplace, next to Espresso Break, is mostly chained off from pedestrian traffic and has caution tape on the side that is shared with the coffee kiosk.

It is not the only ex-MLT gas station experiencing some changes. The former TOC station at 24205 56th Ave. W. is undergoing environmental renovation to become a mixed-use building with condominiums.

A City of Mountlake Terrace spokesperson said that while the property owner is removing the tanks from the ground, there is no active land use application for developing the site.