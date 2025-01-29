Former County Prosecutor Adam Cornell joins Hazel Miller Foundation board

Former Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell as joined the Hazel Miller Foundation board.

Cornell spent 20 years with Snohomish County, first as a deputy prosecutor for 16 years, then as the county prosecutor for four years until his retirement in 2023. According to Hazel Miller Foundation news release announcing his appointment, Cornell is a strong advocate for common-sense gun safety and has a proven track record of implementing innovative solutions in the justice system. As both a trial lawyer and elected official, he prioritized the rights and support of crime victims, the foundation said.

“The Hazel Miller Foundation is a longtime pillar of our community. The obligation to nurture and grow the good works sprouted by the worthy organizations we support is a signal honor of my service to Edmonds and the region,” Cornell said of his appointment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adam Cornell to our board,” said Shannon Burley, Hazel Miller Foundation board chair. “His deep roots in our community and his long history of advocating for children and families align perfectly with Hazel’s mission. We look forward to his contributions as we strive to bring more good to more people.”

Cornell succeeds longtime board member Diana White, who served for 14 years, championing education and diversity. “The board sincerely thanks Diana for her invaluable contributions to the Foundation and our community,” the news release said.

Starting its 15th year, the Hazel Miller Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation dedicated to the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County. The foundation’s mission is to support programs and projects that serve the public’s benefit, especially in the areas of education and youth, poverty alleviation and hunger, civil and community services, the environment, culture and the arts, and diversity. For more information, go to www.hazelmillerfoundation.org.