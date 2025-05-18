Forget the drizzle: High school musicans sizzle during annual Edmonds Jazz Connection

Those looking for a respite from rainy skies found it in downtown Edmonds Saturday as local high school jazz musicians brought on the heat during the annual Jazz Connection.

For the 24th year, the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers provided student musicians the opportunity to show the community their talent, hard work and dedication – and that of their teachers and instructors.

This year’s Jazz Connection hosted jazz bands and choirs at the Edmonds Center for the Arts and small combo improv jazz in the Edmonds Theater.

A big feature of these annual events is the awarding of $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors to give them a head start on realizing their higher education and career goals. Funded by Rotary, this year’s award recipients are as follows:

Angela Adams, Edmond-Woodway High

Aiden Cavanaugh, Edmonds-Woodway High

Olivia Lacambra, Edmonds-Woodway High

Santiago Gonzales-Corza, Lynnwood High

Alieya Por, Lynnwood High

Our photographers captured performances by many of the bands all day long. We are posting the vocalists who appeared at the Edmonds Center for the Arts for now. Look for photo galleries of the big bands and combos on Sunday.