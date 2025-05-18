Forget the drizzle: High school musicans sizzle during annual Edmonds Jazz Connection

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Mello-Aires Jazz Choir performs at Edmonds Center for the Arts Saturday. (Misha Carter photo)
Mello-Aires singers put passion into their performance. (Misha Carter photo)
Edmonds-Woodway HS Mello-Aires Director Charlotte Reese. (Misha Carter photo)
A Mello-Aires guitar solo. (Misha Carter photo)
Angela Adams of Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Mello-Aires Jazz Choir received a scholarship for $2,500 dollars from the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers, presented by emcee Jamie Reece. (Misha Carter photo)
Aiden Cavanaugh of Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Mello-Aires Jazz Choir received a scholarship for $2,500 dollars from the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers, presented by emcee Jamie Reece. (Misha Carter photo)
The Meadowdale High School Impressions Choir under the direction of Jeff Horenstein takes the ECA stage. (Larry Vogel photo)
Impressions vocalist Vaxson Tulbert hits the right note. (Larry Vogel photo)
Vaxon Bullock adds a steady beat on drum. (Larry Vogel photo)
Em Webster puts her heart into it. (Larry Vogel photo)
The Impressions’ Naema Ceesay adds sweet harmonies. (Larry Vogel photo)
The combined Meadowdale Middle and College Place Middle choirs directed by Charlotte Reese take the stage. (Larry Vogel photo)
Bryce Aldridge and Hunter Cralle team up for a duet. (Larry Vogel photo)
Vesper Hargett keeps it sweet and low. (Larry Vogel photo)
Presley Sheldon with a solo. (Larry Vogel photo)
Madden Hayford adds her voice. (Larry Vogel photo)
Ben Barreiro Olivera adds the right notes. (Larry Vogel photo)
Isaiah Schutz keeps up the backbeat on drums for the Meadowdale Middle and College Place Middle Choirs. (Larry Vogel photo)

Those looking for a respite from rainy skies found it in downtown Edmonds Saturday as local high school jazz musicians brought on the heat during the annual Jazz Connection.

For the 24th year, the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers provided student musicians the opportunity to show the community their talent, hard work and dedication – and that of their teachers and instructors.

This year’s Jazz Connection hosted jazz bands and choirs at the Edmonds Center for the Arts and small combo improv jazz in the Edmonds Theater.

A big feature of these annual events is the awarding of $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors to give them a head start on realizing their higher education and career goals. Funded by Rotary, this year’s award recipients are as follows:

Angela Adams, Edmond-Woodway High

Aiden Cavanaugh, Edmonds-Woodway High

Olivia Lacambra, Edmonds-Woodway High

Santiago Gonzales-Corza, Lynnwood High

Alieya Por, Lynnwood High

Our photographers captured performances by many of the bands all day long. We are posting the vocalists who appeared at the Edmonds Center for the Arts for now. Look for photo galleries of the big bands and combos on Sunday.

