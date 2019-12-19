For those hurting during the holidays, Edmonds church offering Service of Light Dec. 22

For many, the holiday season can come with great sadness and darkness. Life can be difficult for those experiencing depression, loneliness, grief, challenging family connections, health, or a loss or profound change of something in their life.

Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a Service of Light to create a space for those in the community who are suffering during the holidays. All are invited to attend on the Longest Night, this Sunday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary, 828 Caspers Street.

All are welcome — those who are hurting and those who want to be supportive.