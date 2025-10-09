For Rent: Apartment in Edmonds Bowl

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

For Rent – Unfurnished

Edmonds Bowl

Daylight Basement Apartment — in single family residence

1,500 square feet

2 bedroom/ 1 Bathroom

Living/Dining with Fireplace and sliders to covered back patio and yard

Kitchen, Hall, Utility room, all stainless steel appliances.

Carport and private entrance

$2.800.00 / month includes all utilities and Internet

12-month lease and security deposit required

No pets allowed /Owner has Labrador that shares the yard

Contact: conbellavoce@gmail.com