Food for Thought Online Book Group features author Steve Hoffman and French cooking Sept. 18

The Food for Thought Online Book Group and Sno-Isle Libraries will host an online event on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, from 7 to 9 p.m. featuring author Steve Hoffman and his memoir A Season for That, which tells the story of an American family adjusting to life in southern France.

Following the book discussion, participants will explore regional cuisine through Paula Wolfert’s classic cookbook The Cooking of Southwest France.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Registrants will receive a reminder email with the link 24 hours before the event. Those who register later will find the link in their confirmation email.