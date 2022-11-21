Food drive thanks from the Meadowdale HS Key Club

The Meadowdale High School Key Club offered it thanks for the generous donations received during its Nov. 19 food drive in support of the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network.
“Your contributions will help many families with children in the Edmonds School District,” Key Club Advisor Jenae Kirby said.
