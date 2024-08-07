Food and friendship at 2024 National Night Out

Have some popcorn.

The 2024 National Night Out Against Crime drew big crowds at Evergreen Playfield in Mountlake Terrace Tuesday night. Among the activities were a caricature artist, face painting, dance performances, games and a visit from Smokey Bear.

The free, family friendly event combined entertainment, food and community involvement. This year’s entertainment included DJ music, a balloon artist, face painting, a photo booth, a caricature artist, public safety vehicles, cornhole with the cops and performances by the Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy.

Community partners displayed information and resources. Also, there was a food drive at the Mountlake Terrace City Council booth, and an area to chat with the Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

South County Fire representatives at their table.
Kids get to feel what it’s like to be in the Mountlake Terrace Police rig.
Juliet sits high in the MLT Public Works CAT front loader backhoe.
Officer Angelica Rivera of MLT Animal Control greets a four-legged friend.
Safeway provided free snacks and drinks.
You want one hot dog? Why not two?
A caricature artist draws a family.
Kids take a spin on the dance floor.
Waste Management intern Jenna teaches 3-year-old Olivia about recycling.
MLT Dance Academy performs.
MLT Dance Academy performs.
People enjoying food and friendship on a beautiful evening.
Drinks were provided by Emerald City Athletics.
Children received twisted balloons.
Attendees created their own art, with supplies provided by Art for Wellness.
Free face painting was offered.
Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright with Smokey the Bear.
Support 7 Executive Director Shannon Sessions chats with a youngster.
DJ Frankie pumps up the jams.
Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue dog Roo watches his handler.

 

A dog handler from the Snohomish County Volunteer Search & Rescue with two of her rescue dogs.
Members of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee were available to answer questions.
A young attendee examines Mountlake Terrace Police Department giveaways.
 A twisted balloons fight.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 60.
Two attendees play cornhole.

National Night Out Against Crime is an annual event aimed at fostering police-community partnerships and enhancing neighborhood camaraderie. Scheduled for the first Tuesday in August, this initiative encourages residents to come together, turn on their porch lights (if they have one) and engage in various activities that promote safety and unity.

National Night Out started in 1984 when it was introduced as a response to rising crime rates and a growing need for community involvement in crime prevention. Spearheaded by Matt Peskin, the program began with the participation of 2.5 million people in 400 communities. It quickly evolved from simple front porch vigils into a nationwide celebration that includes block parties, cookouts and safety demonstrations.

— Photos by Joe Christian

