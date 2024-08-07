Food and friendship at 2024 National Night Out

The 2024 National Night Out Against Crime drew big crowds at Evergreen Playfield in Mountlake Terrace Tuesday night. Among the activities were a caricature artist, face painting, dance performances, games and a visit from Smokey Bear.

The free, family friendly event combined entertainment, food and community involvement. This year’s entertainment included DJ music, a balloon artist, face painting, a photo booth, a caricature artist, public safety vehicles, cornhole with the cops and performances by the Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy.

Community partners displayed information and resources. Also, there was a food drive at the Mountlake Terrace City Council booth, and an area to chat with the Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

National Night Out Against Crime is an annual event aimed at fostering police-community partnerships and enhancing neighborhood camaraderie. Scheduled for the first Tuesday in August, this initiative encourages residents to come together, turn on their porch lights (if they have one) and engage in various activities that promote safety and unity.

National Night Out started in 1984 when it was introduced as a response to rising crime rates and a growing need for community involvement in crime prevention. Spearheaded by Matt Peskin, the program began with the participation of 2.5 million people in 400 communities. It quickly evolved from simple front porch vigils into a nationwide celebration that includes block parties, cookouts and safety demonstrations.

— Photos by Joe Christian