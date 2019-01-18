Food and clothing resources for furloughed federal workers and their families

If you are a federal worker who isn’t being paid due to the government shutdown, there are local resources available to help you.

For starters, food banks in Edmonds and Everett said Thursday they are welcoming federal workers to visit to them to ensure they have food for themselves and their families.

The Edmonds Food Bank at Edmonds United Methodist Church is open Monday afternoons between 4-5:30 p.m. “Anybody that is furloughed and in need of food can simply come,” said Jennifer McLaughlin, the church’s Director of Family Ministry, and there is no geographic limitation. Arrival no later than 5:15 p.m. is recommended as the doors close promptly at 5:31 p.m., she said.

No income verification is required, although first-time visitors are asked to provide an ID or utility or other bill that has your address.

The Edmonds Food Bank is also open on Tuesday mornings from 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The 9:45-10:15 time on Tuesday is reserved for Edmonds residents; those living outside the city should arrive after that time, McLaughlin said. While non-Edmonds residents are welcome, those living in other areas need to fill out a waiver stating they will only shop at the Edmonds Food Bank, she added.

Other area food banks include Concern for Neighbors, which serves Mountlake Terrace, and the Lynnwood Food Bank, which serves Lynnwood.

Volunteers of America’s Food Banks, with a location in Everett, said they are here to provide help to those who suddenly find themselves in need of emergency food.

“We want to encourage families and individuals who are impacted by the partial shutdown to come in and get food if they need it,” said Kim Conant, Volunteers of America Food Bank Senior Director. “We are here to help people in our community during times like this.”

You can visit the VOAWW’s Everett food bank at 1230 Broadway. Days, times and locations are posted on the VOAWW website at www.voaww.org.

Once a month, VOAWW’s Everett food bank is open on Saturday. This coming Saturday, Jan. 19, the food bank at 1230 Broadway in Everett will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.voaww.org. If you are not sure of your nearest food bank, call 211 and Volunteers of America’s Information and Referral specialists can help you connect with food and other resources in your area.

The Edmonds School District Food and Nutrition Services also sent out a notice to families that those federal workers facing furlough are welcome to apply for reduced rate breakfast and lunch, to ensure students don’t miss a meal while they are in school. Visit www.edmonds.wednet.edu/de…/food___nutrition_services for more information.

And Lynnwood-based Clothes for Kids, which provides clothing, shoes and other necessities for students in the Edmonds School District. said it is available “to all federal employees and other workers who have been laid off due to the furlough. If you or someone you know needs clothing, call 425-741-6500 or email [email protected]