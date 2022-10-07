Following local house fire, Brier community invited to meet with firefighters Oct. 10

South County Fire is hosting a meeting for the Brier community on Monday, Oct. 10, 6-7 p.m., at Brier City Hall, 2901 228th St.S.W.

Firefighters will talk about their recent response to a house fire in Brier and share tips on how to protect your home and family from fire.

The house fire occurred the night of Sept. 24. No one was injured. Firefighters kept the fire contained to the garage, but smoke damage left the house uninhabitable. Fire investigators have not determined how the fire started, but it appears the cause was accidental. The investigation is ongoing.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.