Fly-tying classes through Northwest Fly Anglers start Feb. 20

Northwest Fly Anglers is offering a beginning fly-tying class starting Feb. 20 at Haller Lake Community Club in north Seattle.

Organizers describe Northwest Fly Anglers as “a family oriented organization for people interested in fly fishing outings.”

Classes — taught by two skilled instructors in a small setting for 10 people — will run from 6:30-8 p.m. on six Tuesday evenings, from Feb. 20 to March 26. The cost is $70. You will need a fly-tying vise, but all materials will be provided. If you miss a session, you can still get the materials and instructions to complete the session on your own.

You will learn to tie Northwest trout fly patterns and receive personal instruction on common fly-tying basics. According to a news release about the classes:

“The patterns are chosen so students will tie excellent flies to fish while developing the skills to progress further on your own. Each class will build on the skills learned in the previous session so that by the end of the course, students will be able to proficiently tie some very challenging flies. You will learn about thread control, maintaining proper thread tension and training your fingers to manipulate materials. You’ll use a variety of tying materials and will learn how to select good components. You’ll even learn a bit about how to fish the flies we tie. Students will end up with a great selection of trout flies that will catch fish in our lakes and streams.”

Haller Lake Community Club is located at 12579 Densmore Ave. N., Seattle. For more information, email Nick Sherman at nickhsherman@gmail.com.