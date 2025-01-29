Fly fishing guide Pat Dorsey to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers meeting Feb. 11

World-class fly fishing guide, author and fly tyer Pat Dorsey will be the guest speaker at the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. Dorsey will speak on “Fly Fishing Colorado’s Best Tailwaters.”

Club meetings are free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is from 6-8 p.m.

For more information on Pat Dorsey or the Olympic Fly Fishers, visit olympicflyfishers.com.