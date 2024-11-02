Flu shots, COVID boosters at Edmonds Waterfront Center Nov. 4

Seattle Visiting Nurses Association will be administering flu shots and COVID boosters at the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Advanced registration is highly preferred. To register for an appointment, click here and select the day and time. Or call 425-967-3808. Last-minute walk-ins may register on the day of the clinic if capacity allows.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.