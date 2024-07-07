Flowers for Wolves to perform at MLT’s Civic Campus July 11

Acoustic duo Flowers for Wolves will be performing from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at Mountlake Terrace’s Civic Campus, 23204 58th Ave. W. It’s the first in a series of Terrace Summer Nights 2024 events featuring music and movies.
You can learn more about Flowers for Wolves here.
