Flock cameras are still a point of tension in MLT

Eleven Mountlake Terrace residents voiced their concern about the Flock camera system during the Aug. 7 city council meeting.

Many of those who spoke are known for their service to Mountlake Terrace: George Stanton, Benjamin Hou, Sam Doyle and Audrey Meyer, among others. Some still wanted the system canceled, while others sought to find a way to safeguard the system, given the council’s refusal to budge on its decision.

Stanton, who also spoke on June 5 when the contract was approved, wanted to know how the city would judge a successful system.

The services that Flock sells are meant to help find missing or kidnapped people and stolen vehicles by taking a photograph of the vehicle’s rear. This allows for the identification of its color, license plate and any badges that identify the make and model.

Though missing and kidnapped people in vehicles is not common in Mountlake Terrace, stolen vehicles are more likely, and a measurable metric. Metrics and types of oversight were discussed during the Aug. 7 council meeting.

Many speakers suggested the city alter the contract with Flock Safety to address access to federal and third-party agencies at the company’s discretion, as permitted by the company’s standard contract language.

Concerned residents and city council have suggested a set of guidelines or rules – such as a memorandum of understanding – for other departments to gain access to the Mountlake Terrace Flock system, such as the Lynnwood or Edmonds Police Departments.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) is a non-binding agreement outlining the scope, roles and responsibilities of two or more parties and are often created before a formal contract is drafted to test a partnership.

In the case of the Flock system, citizens and council alike have brought up creating an MOU that would bar the departments in the agreement from providing Mountlake Terrace Flock data to third-party sources that are not within a mutual agreement circle.

For example, Lynnwood and Edmonds both use the Flock system. An MOU between Mountlake Terrace and its neighbors could have a stipulation that only Lynnwood, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace can access each other’s data and they are only allowed to release their own data; therefore, sealing backdoor access.

MOUs are not typically legally binding, and according to the Department of Labor, never meant to be. Unlike a contract, it does not need to contain legally enforceable promises; it shows an outline of expectations between cooperating groups.

Meyer, who works with the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network (WAISN), doesn’t doubt the integrity of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department or the intentions of the city council. It’s President Donald Trump and his policies that have her concerned.

“We have a ruler who is not playing by the rules, so although I’ll feel a little better with a more thorough Flock policy and MOU, and I appreciate the council listening to residents in that respect, we can’t count on the federal government to abide by the rules that we put in place,” Meyer said to MLTnews.

In an interview with MLTnews, Councilmember Erin Murray said she is confident that the city will be able to adjust the contract and MOU language to protect citizens and rescind access immediately if the terms are breached.

Murray said that she has proposed things to consider in the MOU, one being that any law enforcement organization that connects to the Mountlake Terrace system be accredited by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

The accreditation shows that the organization uses best practices in providing law enforcement services, Murray said.

Also being called into question is the cost of the Flock system. Stanton said that it was “an incredible amount of money to spend on a fancy tool.”

This is the first year that the city’s expenditures are more than its revenues. Projections show that the city will start operating in the red within four to five years, with some measures only delaying the drain on the general fund by a year.

Discussions about the budget have become slightly heated among councilmembers when speaking on where to make cuts in city spending. However, the cost of the Flock system was not discussed by the council in any detail, with the privacy issue having eclipsed the topic.

Flock safety systems are a subscription service. Unlike a city-owned camera surveillance system that would have maintenance costs, this system has recurring fees. The two-year contract with Flock is $54,000, coming from the police department’s general fund.

Meyer said she thinks it’s a bad spending choice that could ultimately generate unexpected expenses for the city.

“I expect the subscription to increase dramatically after the low introductory rate ends, as with most subscriptions,” Meyer said to MLTnews.

In addition, the public demand for an oversight committee will add to staffing costs, and potential added charges from record requests, she said.

“I’m sure I’m missing other hidden costs,” Meyer said. “I’m concerned that any misuse of Flock could lead to very expensive lawsuits.”

Besides hidden financial fees, there is the cost of lost trust. Many speakers said they felt unheard or ignored, and their trust in the council was broken.

“This will not be an easy fix,” Doyle said to the council.

Concerns about the Flock system began appearing on social media after it became known that the council was considering approving its use on March 27. Doyle, who is running to unseat Councilmember Rick Ryan for Position 1, said that twice as many people commenting on social media were against the camera system as were for it.

“This [MOU] is a Band-Aid, not a solution,” Doyle said to MLTnews.

Several speakers at the council meetings have compared the current political climate to 1930s Germany, and that it is only a matter of time before more pressure is applied at local levels to comply with federal demands.

Whether the Flock decision will come into play during this year’s election remains to be seen. Doyle said she believes it could be a consideration for some voters. Murray said the election results will speak for themselves.