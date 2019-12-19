Flashing beacon now operational at 236th and 58th near Mountlake Terrace Transit Center

One of the most uncomfortable intersections to cross as a pedestrian in the city of Mountlake Terrace is 236th Street SW and 58th Avenue West. Drivers on this stretch of 236th Street Southwest are often coming to or from I-5 and even though there are curb bulbs, it can be quite difficult for a pedestrian to get cars to stop without stepping out into traffic. Now pedestrians will get relief with a temporary rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) that has been installed there, NextMLT.com reports.

The recent long-term closure of Veterans Trail access to the transit center has required many trail users to use 236th to get to the Transit Center. Given the Main Street project and Sound Transit work will have occasional sidewalk closures on both sides of 236th, this crossing of 236th at 58th is likely to see an increase in pedestrian traffic. Mountlake Terrace City Engineer Jesse Birchman says the city decided to install the temporary RRFB system to provide a ensure as safe as possible crossings at 58th over the coming months until the permanent system is operational. The temporary RRFB system is now operational.

In several ways, the Main Street Project is going to improve this pedestrian crossing, NextMLT notes in its story. One of the most effective methods to slow cars is to make travel lanes narrower. While the crossing distance for pedestrians will increase from about 28 feet to 40 feet, this is due to the fact that bike lanes and a left turn lane are being added. Previously that 28 feet was a single through lane in each direction or 14 foot wide lanes. The new configuration will narrow the through lanes to 11 feet which should slow vehicle speeds especially during non-peak hours when congestion is limited.

There are several of these RRFB installations in the city, including one on Cedar Way at the south entrance to Cedar Plaza and 229th Place Southwest. Typical RRFB installations have two sets of flashing beacons on either side of the street on a post where the push buttons are located. The permanent installation at 58th Avenue West will have the beacons on either side but also an arm that extends over both through lanes that contains additional sets of flashing beacons The north RRFB pole has already been installed but the southern pole with the mats arm can’t be installed until the overhead power lines are removed. Before removing the overhead power lines, Snohomish County PUD needs to install the new power lines underground. This work will be performed over the next couple of months.

The City recently purchase two RRFB systems: this system that will be used temporarily and another which will replace the failing flashing signs at 56th Avenue and Evergreen Playfields. This spare system currently being used temporarily at 58th and 236th will be quickly ready to deploy at a warranted future location in the city, NextMLT says.