Five townhomes being considered for 236th St SW property

A pre-application site plan has been submitted for a five townhome project at the southeast corner of 236th Street Southwest and 55th Avenue West, according to NextMLT. The project would be on one 0.17 acre lot in the RS-T Transitional zone that has been vacant for many years. The RS-T zone allows single-family residential, townhomes and parking lots associated with Town Center projects.

The proposed site plan has a single point of vehicular access off of 55th Avenue West. Each unit would be 1,500 square feet and provide garage parking for one vehicle per unit. Five additional surface parking spots would be located along the southern edge of the property. All five units would have front-door access from the 236th Street Southwest public sidewalk with stairs.

As shown on the conceptual site plan, public improvements would include a new 5-foot-wide sidewalk along 236th and 55th with a 5-foot landscape strip. Two of the seven existing trees would be retained.

The applicant is Beachworks LLC and they note on the application that this is their first project in Mountlake Terrace.

The 0.17 acre property last sold for $150,000 in 2007. The remainder of this block along 236th is two properties with common ownership. The middle lot was recently sold for $505,000 to the the owner of the eastern lot.