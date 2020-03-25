Five Community Transit employees tested presumptively positive for COVID-19

Community Transit announced Wednesday that five more employees have tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Community Transit CEO Emmett Heath said all employees are following guidance to stay home at the onset of symptoms.

Last week, Community Transit announced four drivers had tested positive for the virus and have since enacted sweeping changes to rider policies.

Heath added that it has not been confirmed by public health officials that the tests have come back positive, but the transit agency wants to be “as transparent as possible.” None of the employees have been to work since March 5-17.

“If these presumptive positive tests are confirmed, we will follow guidance received from public health officials,” Heath said.

Additionally, eight employees have tests pending and are staying self-quarantining. Of those eight, none have been to work since March 17, Heath said. Eight other employees have had symptoms, but tested negative.

In keeping with transparency, the agency is providing updates on the number of presumptive positive and confirmed cases on our website here.

To protect the privacy of the employees, Heath said that the agency will not be releasing the identities of the employees.

“While we will be as transparent as possible, we will not share information that will risk this,” he said. “At this time, in our community, we all have to assume that there is a risk of exposure in any public space and act accordingly.”

To read more about the measures Community Transit is taking to combat the virus and continue to make buses safe for commuters, click here.

–By Cody Sexton