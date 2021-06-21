Fitness studio coming to MLT Town Center’s Arbor Village

Mountlake Terrace residents will have a new option for working out later this year when the Specialty Fitness Pros studio opens its doors in unit 700 of the Arbor Village building, located at 23601 56th Ave. W.

Owner Darius Hollinshed said plans call for the fitness studio to be open by either late summer or early fall. The 1,250-square-foot facility will have a variety of equipment including squat racks, cables, dumbbells, benches, kettlebells, medicine balls, balance balls and turf for agility work like ladders, hurdles, boxes, battle rope and sleds for push challenges.

“There will be some machines,” he added, “but more free movement exercises are encouraged and there also will be quality cardio equipment for a great finish to your workout.”

The fitness facility will exclusively feature one-on-one training as opposed to offering group classes.

Hollinshed wrote in an email that his company “builds fitness facilities for professionals so that they can run their business/practice within the facilities.” This also provides members of “the community an opportunity to work with a seasoned fitness pro to help meet their fitness wants and needs. Each pro represents his or her own business as an independent contractor, giving them an opportunity to grow.”

He noted that clients of the fitness studio can expect trainers who have obtained a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and/or are an accredited certified fitness trainer.

“I grew up in the city of Mountlake Terrace, so it’s home to me, but as a decade-long trainer I found it very difficult to find facilities to train my clients after my departure from big box gyms to start my own brand,” Hollinshed said. “So it felt right not only having a place for me to train clients, but also providing for other trainers that might be in the hunt. But even more, giving the community more helpful healthy resources.”

The studio’s website is still forthcoming and is under construction.

Hollinshed urged anyone considering the fitness services to get in as soon as possible once the facility is open. He added that in his decade of experience as a fitness trainer, “trainers are highly sought after and they will be booked fast because at this specific location we will only have about four if not five active trainers since the facility is not huge.”

Arbor Village is a four-story mixed-use development that opened in 2013 on the southeast corner of 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest. Now that the fitness studio and an insurance office — scheduled to open later this year — have both recently signed leases, the building has now filled all of its commercial spaces.

