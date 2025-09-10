Fish Burger the special at Scotty’s Food truck Sept. 11-13

Sink your teeth into a taste of the Pacific Northwest with a mouthwatering Fish Burger at Scotty’s Food Truck this week.

Wild-caught Alaskan cod, lightly breaded and fried to golden perfection, tangy pickled red onions, crisp lettuce and Scotty’s signature tartar sauce, served on a grilled, buttery kaiser bun for the ultimate burger experience.

This isn’t your average fast-food fish sandwich. Scotty’s Fish Burger is a culinary delight, featuring the freshest wild-caught cod from the chilly Alaskan waters. Every bite delivers a symphony of flavors — the savory crunch of the breaded cod, the zing of the pickled onions and the creamy richness of the tartar sauce. Paired with crispy, golden French fries, it’s a meal fit for a seafood lover’s dream.

Scotty’s will be at 5 Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 11-13.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.