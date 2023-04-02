Fish biologist Mike Schmuck to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers April 11 meeting

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds will welcomes Mike Schmuck on Tuesday, April 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center.

Schmuck has been the District 5 (Adams and Grant counties) fish biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife since 2018. He primarily manages recreational trout fisheries and he will bring an update on the District 5 fisheries.

The meeting is open to the public, and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. The location is 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace.

For further information visit olympicflyfishers.com.