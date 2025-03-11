First Terrace Talk of 2025 is Wednesday, March 12

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting Terrace Talk at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall and over Zoom.

Every quarter, the City of Mountlake Terrace offers “Terrace Talks,” a casual public forum where City Manager Jeff Niten connects directly with the public to answer questions, share the latest news on upcoming projects, and welcome feedback.

Each talk focuses on a particular topic; the March 12 Terrace Talk will focus on several items, including summer event updates, financial sustainability task force recruitment, the city council vacancy, boards and commissions recruitment season, and the MLT Community Academy.

Join in person at city hall or virtually via Zoom. No advanced reservations are required.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is at 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Meeting ID: 885 8228 0538, Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88582280538.