First public meeting for Snohomish County Council redistricting set for July 21

The Snohomish County Districting Committee has set Wednesday, July 21 as the first opportunity to provide in-person or live public comment on the process of redrawing county council districts. Every 10 years, boundaries for county council districts are updated to reflect how populations have changed based on the most recent U.S Census. The independent County Districting Committee has until Dec. 1 to approve a plan for new council districts.

During the 4 p.m. meeting, attendees will hear a short presentation outlining the process and requirements of redistricting. The meeting will include an opportunity for public comment.

Snohomish County Districting Committee Public Meeting

4 p.m. Wednesday, July 21

Snohomish County Council Chambers

Robert J. Drewel Building

Eighth Floor

3000 Rockefeller Ave.

Everett, WA 98201

Virtual option:

To join online, click on the Zoom Webinar Link: https://zoom.us/j/98357673390

To call into the meeting, dial: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Meeting ID: 983 5767 3390

Zoom Webinar Instructions

Other details:

View map online for location of Drewel Bldg and parking

Additional in-person public engagement and feedback opportunities will be scheduled throughout the redistricting process and will be announced on the committee’s website: https://snohomishcountywa.gov/5773/Districting-Committee.

Comments are not limited to the public meetings.Written comments and feedback can be emailed to districting@snoco.organd become part of the public record.

About redistricting

Under state law, the council districts created under the new plan shall:

Be nearly equal in population

Be as compact as possible

Consist of geographically contiguous area

Not use population data to favor or disfavor any racial group or political party

The plan should also, to the extent feasible:

Draw boundaries that coincide with existing recognized natural boundaries; and

Preserve existing communities of related and mutual interest.

The Districting Committee will be working with census data, experts and community feedback to assess the county’s population and communities of related interests and develop preliminary options for council districts by October. A final plan will be approved and submitted to the Snohomish County Council by Dec. 1.

The Districting Committee consists of five voting members. Four voting members, two from each major political party, were appointed by the Snohomish County Council and the fifth member was appointed by the committee to serve as chair. The chair of the redistricting committee is Kurt Hilt. The Democrat members of the redistricting committee are Hillary Moralez and Bill Phillips. The Republican members of the redistricting committee are Jim Langston and Sid Roberts.

For more information about Snohomish County’s redistricting process, public meetings, committee meetings and more, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/5773/Districting-Committee.