First in series of safe boating seminars set for Feb. 7 at Edmonds Yacht Club

With the goal of promoting boating safety and awareness, the Edmonds Yacht Club and the Port of Edmonds are offering free seminars in 2022 designed to benefit experienced boaters, novice boaters, those who enjoy small watercraft (such as kayakers and wind surfers), and the general public.

The first seminar, rescheduled from January, will be Monday, Feb. 7. Longtime club member, port tenantand Coast Guard Auxiliary member Chuck Olsen will be presenting “Navigating the B.C. Coast, From Edmonds to Prince Rupert.” Olsen has completed this trip a number of times and will share his experiences and insights.

The seminar starts at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Yacht Club, located at 326 Admiral Way, Edmonds.

Questions? Contact safeboatingedmonds@gmail.com