First in series of free safe boating seminars set for Jan. 10 in Edmonds

Promoting boating safety and awareness, the Edmonds Yacht Club and the Port of Edmonds is offering free, casual and informative seminars again in 2022. The first is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10.

The seminars will benefit experienced boaters, novice boaters, those who enjoy small watercraft (such as kayakers and wind surfers), and the general public.

The Jan. 10 event will feature longtime club member, port tenant and Coast Guard Auxiliary member Chuck Olsen, presenting “Navigating the B.C. Coast, From Edmonds to Prince Rupert.” Olsen has completed this trip a number of times and will share his experiences and insights.

The seminar starts at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Yacht Club, located at 326 Admiral Way, Edmonds.

Questions? Contact: safeboatingedmonds@gmail.com