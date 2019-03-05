First commercial flights take off from Paine Field Monday

Aviation enthusiasts, politicians and airline brass crowded into the new Paine Field terminal Monday morning to celebrate the airport’s first commercial flight, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported.

The new, two-gate passenger terminal in Everett will soon offer as many as 24 flights a day.

The 10 a.m. inaugural flight, bound for Portland, carried passengers invited by the company that operates the terminal. The flight included local politicians and others who helped make commercial flights from Paine Field a reality, The Times said. The second flight of the day, to Las Vegas, was the first to be open to the public.

