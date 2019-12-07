Fireworks to be banned in South County Fire unincorporated service area as of 2021

Fireworks will be banned in South County Fire’s unincorporated service area in southwest Snohomish County beginning in 2021.

The Snohomish County Council on Wednesday, Dec. 4 unanimously approved the ban in the densely populated Southwest County Urban Growth Area, which includes all of South County Fire’s unincorporated service area.

In June, South County Fire filed a petition asking the council to create “no firework” area banning fireworks in the regional fire authority’s unincorporated service area. Fireworks are already banned in the four cities served by South County Fire: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

County voters were asked to weigh in on the issue in an advisory vote in the November general election. Countywide, 56 percent supported banning fireworks. Within the South County Fire regional fire authority, support was even greater with 59.78% of voters favoring a ban.

Fire officials in South Snohomish County have been seeking a firework ban for more than 10 years. “This has been a long time coming. We are grateful to the county council for listening to our voters. This action will prevent injuries and loss of life and property as well as restore a sense of security and peace of mind for the people we serve,” said South County Fire Board Chair Jim Kenny.

South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said the ban applies only to the discharge of fireworks and does not prevent their sale in South County Fire’s unincorporated service area.