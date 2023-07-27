Fireworks ruled out as cause of fatal Mountlake Terrace townhouse fire

Fireworks have been ruled out as the cause of a fatal Mountlake Terrace townhouse fire, according to South County Fire officials who are still investigating the fire.

Two women — ages 85 and 63 — died in the July 3 fire at the Lake Village Condominiums in the 22700 block of Lakeview Drive.

Investigators found no evidence of fireworks in the area where the fire started, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. From the evidence collected so far, investigators have determined this was an accidental fire that started on the first-floor deck of the townhouse where the two women died.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 10:20 p.m. July 3 reporting large flames visible at the condominiums in the 22700 block of Lakeview Drive. The townhouse where the two women resided was engulfed in flames when South County Fire crews arrived.

Nearly 50 firefighters were on scene at the peak of the fire, including personnel from Shoreline Fire. One South County firefighter suffered minor heat exertion and was treated at the scene. There were no other injuries.

Three townhouses sustained fire damage and at least six residents were displaced.

Fire officials expect the investigation will take at least another month to complete, Hynes said.