Firefighters to host 9-11 memorial ceremony in Edmonds

Firefighters from South County Fire will host a public 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at 9:11 a.m. Sept. 11, at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park at Edmonds Fire Station 17, 275 6th Ave. N.

The backdrop for the ceremony will be the park’s 9/11 Memorial built around a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center. Members of the International Association of Fire Firefighters Local 1828 created the memorial to honor the nearly 3,000 victims killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, including 343 firefighters, 60 police and 10 emergency medical services workers.

The ceremony will feature a brief presentation and posting of the colors by the South County Fire Honor Guard. Firefighters will also be adding a plaque to the park’s Fallen Firefighters Memorial in honor of Walter “Duffy” Burns, a firefighter/paramedic with South County Fire, who died June 11. The memorial flag flies at half-staff for every firefighter across the country killed in the line of duty.