Firefighters rescue two people with life-threatening injuries from Edmonds house fire Friday

Two people were rescued from a house fire in the 7200 block of 224th Street Southwest in Edmonds Friday, during a significant response that included nearly 40 firefighters, South County Fire said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 911 caller reported smoke coming from the home and sounds of a baby crying inside. Firefighters began arriving six minutes later and, likely due to the vast response, were able to quickly locate a woman and man inside the home, South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said. After rescuing the victims, firefighters immediately began providing medical care and transported both patients to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries. It is believed the crying sounds came from a dog that died in the fire.

Fire and smoke severely damaged the home. The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from South County Fire.

Support 7 and American Red Cross volunteers are assisting several people displaced by the fire.