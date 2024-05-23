Firefighters rescue cat during Mountlake Terrace kitchen fire Tuesday

South County firefighters stopped a kitchen fire from spreading throughout a home in the 22100 block of 42nd Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace Tuesday and rescued a cat inside.
South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said the resident was alerted to the fire when she saw flames coming from the microwave, and she made it out safely.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. Damage is estimated at $50,000.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.